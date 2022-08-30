This man's 70 lb alligator is also his registered emotional support animal

Joseph Henney has extensive experience with reptiles. He rehabilitates abandoned pets and donates them to zoos. Several years ago, he received three small alligators and was surprised to learn that one of them was docile. The animal enjoyed being held, hugged, and kissed. He adopted it and named it WallyGator. The 70-pound rascal also serves as his emotional support animal. I wonder if he can bring it on flights? Read the heartwarming story in The Washington Post, which has a lot of photos of Wally, who I have to admit is pretty cute.