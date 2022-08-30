You can get a barbie of C.J. Walker, America's first self-made woman millionaire

C.J. Walker, the daughter of former slaves and a cosmetics entrepreneur, is credited as America's first self-made woman millionaire. And now she is a barbie doll, joining Ida B Wells, Jane Goodall, Vera Wang, Laverne Cox, and Queen Elizabeth II on the shelves as Inspiring Women dolls.

Walker's great-great granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles, herself the designer of a haircare collection, worked with Mattel on the collaboration, according to a statement shared with CNN.

"It was a joy to work with Barbie on the design and creation of an Inspiring Women doll made in the likeness of my great-great grandmother, Madam C.J. Walker," said Bundles in the statement. "Their design team graciously welcomed me throughout all steps of the process — from hair development to packaging — to capture and celebrate the legacy of this trailblazing Black businesswoman. I can't wait for a new generation to be inspired by her story and to tell their own stories through a role model who came before them."