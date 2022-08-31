Plane crash caused by escaped crocodile

Controversy surrounding the cause of a 2010 airplane crash that killed 20 passengers has now been put to rest.

"Loss of control on final approach was due to the movement of several passengers in the cabin, panicked by the presence of a crocodile," states the final official report that was just completed.

Initially, investigators suspected that the Flair Let L-410 flight ran out of fuel after departing the Democratic Republic of the Congo capital city of Kinshasa. From MSN: