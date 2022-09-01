Blowing up a Stretch Armstrong doll (and other indignities)

In my unbridled youth, I was in a punk/new wave band. One night, someone threw a Stretch Armstrong doll into the crowd. A tug-of-war ruckus ensued with Stretch's arms and legs. As we bashed away onstage, Stretch got stretched further and further to the far corners of the room until, suddenly, he was torn limb from limb. The audience toppled over in four directions and the sticky gel-like substance inside the toy spewed all over the crowd and the band. It was so bizarre, fun, and wrong that I've never forgotten it.

This morning, I bumped into this video on YouTube of the Slow Mo Guys filling a Stretch doll to bursting with water.

It turns out that Stretch Armstrong abuse videos is a thing.