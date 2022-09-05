The Dead for a Dollar trailer pits Christoph Waltz against Willem Dafoe

Many regard Westerns as an "old man" genre. Not so much in terms of the characters, but rather the demographic that enjoys them. After the popularity of Westerns collapsed in the late 20th century, the genre went from being the backbone of action cinema to a crusty footnote in the eyes of modern viewers.

Although Hollywood produces at least one Western every couple of years, the genre has fallen by the wayside in modernity. Whenever the public is lucky enough to get a Western, it usually has to aim for poignancy over pure thrills. Despite what most people believe, modern Westerns can be as pulpy and fun as their predecessors.

In the video linked above, you can check out Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz in the trailer for Dead for a Dollar. The trailer makes the film seem like a send-up to the pulp-laden Westerns of yesteryear.