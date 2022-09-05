Which ratcheting screwdriver should you buy?

There are few hand tools that people seem to have more opinions about than ratcheting screwdrivers. And, now we have some decent testing of this everyday tool by Todd at Project Farm. He tests 14 different brands.

Todd tested the drivers for efficiency, precision, and durability. Tests included working arc swing, ratchet back drag, magnet strength, bit retention strength, build quality (shaft wobble), shaft rotation in the locked position, bit failure load, and screwdriver failure load.

Bottom line? The PB Swiss screwdriver, at a whopping $144 (at time of testing), performed the best. This was followed by the $70 Linus Tech Tips driver. The Megapro and Williams also performed well, at $34 and $36, respectively. I have the Williams driver and have no complaints.

Thumbnail: Video screengrab