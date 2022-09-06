TV pick: Reservation Dogs and the wondrous life of Nathan Apodaca

Nathan Apodaca, aka DoggFace, entered into the global collective imagination in 2020, while skateboarding home from work, sipping on Ocean Spray cranberry juice, and singing Fleetwood Mac's, "Dreams". The timing of the video embedded below (and the fact that Apodaca was skateboarding in Idaho Falls, Idaho, because his car had broken down) touched a thread in the fabric of a tattered society adapting to the onset of the still-ongoing-global-pandemic.

Apodaca recently landed a guest appearance on the wildly popular, nuanced and genius Native American focused FX comedy series Reservation Dogs. Playing a roofer who offers comedic interrogations and advice to the young "Bear Smallhill", who is working his first construction job. Reservation Dogs has taken the critics and audiences by storm, centering indigenous life and issues facing young people in general:

"From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of "Elora Danan" (Devery Jacobs), "Bear Smallhill" (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), "Willie Jack" (Paulina Alexis) and "Cheese" (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady's weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths."

Check out the series to see what paths are forged.

Reservation Dogs [FX]