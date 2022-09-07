Dolly Parton launches dog apparel line, Doggy Parton

Everyone loves Dolly Parton, she's an angel. And just when we think we can't love her any more than we do, because she's already literally perfect, she goes and does another awesome thing! She's just announced her new line of dog apparel and accessories, which she's calling "Doggy Parton." CNN explains:

The superstar singer, actress and author has announced the launch of "Doggy Parton" – a line of dog apparel and accessories produced in partnership with SportPet Designs. The line will feature shirts, dresses, squeaky toys and even a blonde wig inspired by Parton. A portion of the proceeds will go to Willa B. Farms, a rescue organization that provides a home for displaced animals.

This video by CNN has more info about the line, and shows off some of the standout items, which include pink cowboy hats, red gingham shirts, blue denim jackets, and blonde wigs. The clothes aren't really my dog Henry Rollins' style (he's more a skull and crossbones kind of boy), but I bet he'd enjoy gnawing on the hot pink and leopard print high heel-shaped squeeze toy! And a percentage of the proceeds go to a rescue organization, so it's really a win-win for everyone!