This "spinning dots optical illusion" will fool your brain into seeing the dots spin in reverse. Just stare at the little white dot above the wheel of spinning black dots, and they will suddenly begin moving in the opposite direction. This illusion works best if you soften your gaze while staring at the white dot.
Trick your brain with this spinning dots optical illusion
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- illusions
- optics
Illusion of the day: This video looks like it's in reverse but isn't
"This Video is not in Reverse" by Alan Emir is an incredible illusion. Emir has quite a talent for acting as if someone just pressed the rewind button as he goes about daily tasks such as eating a sandwich and drinking a glass of juice (by making the food re-emerge from his mouth in perfect… READ THE REST
Behold, an impossible portal into another dimension where perception is in the eye of the beholder
JN3008 coded this mindbending impossible portal into a looped gif for your bewilderment. The way out is the way in. See more of the artist's impossible objects and other feats of code at JN3008.com. READ THE REST
This is the best "detachable finger" magic I've ever seen
When my children were young, they loved when I did the ol' finger magic trick of detaching my thumb. My skills went no further than what you see in the still frame above. What happens next in the video below is astonishing. READ THE REST
This anti-snoring sleep mask just may save your relationship
Laying your head down next to your partner each night can be incredibly comforting and relaxing — until their snoring makes you want to pack your things and move as far away as possible. We all deserve some decent shut-eye, but if you sleep next to someone who snores, you can expect to wake up cranky, groggy,… READ THE REST
Start taking better notes with this AI-powered transcription service
When you think of taking notes, you likely envision yourself with a sore hand, furiously scribbling as your teacher, colleague, or boss presents many more words than you're able to jot down. The notes can come out looking disorganized and lacking the very substance that you sought to write down in the first place, leading to discombobulated work… READ THE REST
Make an IMPACT on your pain with this deal
If you're a modern person, there's no shortage of things keeping you stressed and, as a result, causing you to experience muscle pain. And while there may be plenty of methods to try and alleviate stress, nothing can really beat the power of a massage (no, not this massage). If you're looking to mitigate some muscle pain but can't… READ THE REST