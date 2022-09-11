Have you ever wondered how a two-headed-snake eats?

This video explains how to properly feed a two-headed-snake. It can be a tricky process. When a two headed snake is fed, both of the heads will usually want to eat at the same time, but this can be dangerous. The video illustrates what can go wrong when feeding a two-headed-snake, and how to minimize the risks.

There's the chance that one of the heads will try to eat the other head if the heads are fed in unison, so all you two-headed-snake owners out there, take note: it's important to wipe down both heads after they eat so they don't smell food on eachother. If you woke up with a bunch of burning questions on your mind about how two-headed-snakes eat, then this video is for you.