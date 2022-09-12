Dendrocnide moroides is considered to be the world's most painful plant. Don't be fooled by the pretty, pink berry-sized fruit it produces. Touching the plant causes a severely painful and long-lasting sting that could leave you suffering for weeks or months, in the worst cases. Victims of this plant even suffer from insomnia due to the extreme pain it causes. All that said, here's a video of a guy who decided it would be fun to touch it.
The world's most painful plant
