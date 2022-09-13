Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae just made history

Squid Game can't stop breaking records and making history. Since the show's debut on Netflix last year, Squid Game has been the focal point of several relevant conversations about modern media. One of the main discussions Squid Game inspired is the representation of Asian people in entertainment.

Although the tide on Asian representation was beginning to turn prior to Squid Game with films like Crazy Rich Asians and Parasite, Netflix's hit from South Korea helped shine a spotlight on how woefully underutilized Asian actors and creators are in Hollywood. The revelation has allowed Squid Game's team to earn a host of awards that have typically been inaccessible to Asian creatives.

Last night, Lee Jung-Jae, the protagonist of Squid Game, won an Emmy for best actor in a drama to become the first Asian to snag the honor. Hopefully, Squid Game's success will allow Hollywood to finally realize that successful properties aren't exclusively reserved for white Americans.