One of the many endearing things about Adam Savage is his nerdy obsessions. When Adam falls in love, Adam falls hard.

In this video on Tested, he talks about his infatuation with unique and weird storage cases. He gives us a tour of some older cases, some new acquisitions, and then, he can't resist polishing up one of the new arrivals.

And kudos to Adam for the unbridled burping. Always a good sign to me when someone doesn't give AF about venting a little pressure. YMMV.