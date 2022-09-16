If I were walking around NYC and encountered this man in a highly realistic bear costume, I probably would have had a heart attack. See passersby in the video react in horror as the person in the bear suit growls and stirs up mayhem all around the city. I do hope that the food cart the bear knocked over was part of the set-up for the prank, and not someone else's. This bear-suit would make for an awesome halloween costume.
Highly realistic bear costume prank in NYC
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- nyc
- prank
Watch Justin Long impersonate all the Beatles, and Jack Black
In the 2007 cult comedy Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox, we saw the Beatles played by Justin Long (George Harrison), Paul Rudd (John Lennon), Jason Schwartzman (Ringo Starr), and Jack Black (Paul McCartney). Watch below. Last night on The Tonight Show, Long did his excellent impersonations of *all* The Beatles, and also his buddy Jack… READ THE REST
"Kevin" from The Office reveals a startling secret behind the iconic chili scene
"Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot." Brian Baumgartner, "Kevin" from The Office," reveals a secret from the chili scene (below), one of the most beloved moments from the show. READ THE REST
Scratchzilla, an early classic from mesmerizing animator Cyriak
Have you ever sat on a merry-go-round, only to have a giant reptile emerge from the sea and start spinning you around at lightning speed? That's what happens in this short animation, Scratchzilla, by Cyriak. The reptile also figures out how to make some funky tunes by using the merry-go-round as a musical instrument. My… READ THE REST
Maximize your side-hustle income with this Uber & Lyft bundle for $21
As many people continue to prioritize financial independence over the standard 9 to 5 office jobs, ridesharing has become a serious contender for side or even full-time income with the average full-time driver, "earning just under $42,000 a year (gross earnings)." And with "3.9 million Uber drivers and 1.4 million Lyft drivers on the road", you'd be smart to learn how to maximize your… READ THE REST
Toss out the hand sanitizer: With this neat hand tool, you can avoid germs for good
After living through a global pandemic, it's safe to say we're all way more aware of cleanliness than ever. Unfortunately, the world is a dirty place. For example, the ATMs and touch screens you use have been handled by countless hands. And despite our best efforts with hand washing and constant sanitizer use, germs still manage to slip past our… READ THE REST
These quality earbuds let you isolate sound without spending a fortune
Before you leave the house, it's important to take a moment to remember if you have all the essentials: a water bottle, your wallet, and, of course, your favorite earbuds. But if you could use a new wireless pair to cancel out that outside noise, especially if you're heading to work, considering that outside noise… READ THE REST