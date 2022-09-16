Highly realistic bear costume prank in NYC

Popkin

If I were walking around NYC and encountered this man in a highly realistic bear costume, I probably would have had a heart attack. See passersby in the video react in horror as the person in the bear suit growls and stirs up mayhem all around the city. I do hope that the food cart the bear knocked over was part of the set-up for the prank, and not someone else's. This bear-suit would make for an awesome halloween costume.