Jimmy Fallon feeds corn to a capybara

Jennifer Sandlin

Oh, what I wouldn't give to meet and be able to feed a capybara! Jimmy Fallon is one lucky guy! Check out this video, where Robert Irwin (also a lucky guy!) introduces Javier the capybara to Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy seems scared but Robert gently coaxes him to feed Javier some corn, and Javier munches away happily. I'm 100% a fan. Cute creature rating: 10/10 (naturally, as capybaras, like quokkas, are ALWAYS adorable). As Redditor Party_Composer_9639 says: "ACAB: All Capybaras Are Beautiful." I could not agree more!!