Trampwall—trampoline wall running—from Cirque du Soleil to your backyard

I love learning about new subcultures that I had no idea existed. Just recently I learned about a sport called "Trampwall," or "trampoline wall running." I stumbled across some videos posted by YouTube user "Hingaflips" where he features Trampwall moves/stunts performed by himself and his friends. Hingaflips is Jake Hinga, who describes himself this way on a 2019 Kickstarter page:

I'm a circus performer and acrobat who has been performing Trampwall for the past year all over the United States for different companies. I am from Michigan originally, but due to the lack of opportunities for circus jobs in Trampwall, I left. I have always dreamed of creating a show back home.

What is Trampwall? The World Trampwall Federation describes it this way:

Trampwall is an acrobatic/circus discipline concurrently created by Cirque Du Soleil & kids in their backyard for feats of fear-defying one-upmanship. Once the parkour kids and extreme sports adrenaline junkies got hold of this discipline, Trampwall began evolving at an exponential rate! Most people have never heard of it. The majority of people only know about it through circus shows. A small percentage of practitioners know and participate in World Trampwall Federation events. Due to the nature of these events, information about the date, time, location, and participants is not broadcasted publicly in advance. If you need to know, you already know.

If you've never seen folks doing Trampwall, I encourage you to go watch some of these videos. I find it quite mesmerizing and relaxing to watch. Here's Jake Hinga showing off a few tricks. Here's a funny challenge involving throwing Peeps candies into someone's mouth while they Trampwall. And here's Sarah doing some Trampwall trust exercises and partner tricks.