Refurbished savings: Tough stains don't stand a chance against this Shark steam mop

Is there any feeling as satisfying as the one you get after demolishing a tough stain? A clean house is a happy house, but anyone who's only wielded a vacuum cleaner or a broom knows it's surprisingly hard to maintain that aura of cleanliness for more than a moment.

All those cleaning supplements can add up; the last element you're missing is an electric wet mop. That's precisely what this Shark S7000AMZ can offer. This steam mop comes highly rated, earning 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon and 4.6 stars at Best Buy. And during our Refurbished Event, which runs from September 17 to 30, you can get a Shark S7000AMZ at a discount. Typically $149.99, it's available for $114.99 — no coupons needed!

That's a fair price considering what this steam mop can accomplish. It employs steam and rotating pads to pulverize stains, dust, and general mess. Hard floors, in particular, can be tough to clean, but that's no challenge with the Shark. Whether it's a light layer of dust, a thick spill, or sticky grease, this steam mop can refresh your floors and leave them feeling as good as new.

The Shark S7000AMZ consistently earns rave reviews from users on sites like Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and even YouTube. Simply put, this steam mop is an excellent purchase for anyone with hardwood floors. It can make cleaning easier than ever and doesn't flinch in the face of any stain. So you can rest assured you'll be able to tackle any mess with this product.

Just a note: This is a refurbished product, but it's been restored to work like it's brand new. Every aspect of this cleaning tool is guaranteed to be in tip-top shape.

Up your cleaning game this fall. During our Refurbished Event, the Shark S7000AMZ Steam Mop is available for just $114.99, down from $149.

Prices subject to change.