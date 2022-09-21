Shaun King nonprofit exposé at The Daily Beast

Shaun King is like spam: the obviousness, to most people, is precisely why it works on the few. It selects the ignorant and vulnerable and Sen. Cory Booker and becomes invisible to everyone else. The Daily Beast, nonetheless, has completed a year-in-the-making investigation of one of his "shady" projects—one among many things he's done to raise money that evaporates before delivering any substantive good.

tax documents reveal that during the first year of its existence, a period that coincided with the largest racial justice protests in the nation's history, the organization collected more than $6.67 million. Further, Federal Election Commission records also show that two political action committees tied to the controversial activist have poured close to half a million dollars into the organization. The single largest expenditure the Grassroots Law Project made in its first year was $2,654,434, which the disclosures only state went "to bridge the gap between grassroots organizing and legal expertise to reform the American justice system."

After years knocking from one wheeze to another, the murder of George Floyd rang the jackpot.