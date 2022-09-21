Sleep more soundly than ever on ethically-made luxury bedding, available for $189

Everybody likes to add a touch of luxury to their lives, right? The good news is it doesn't have to be expensive to do that. Adding a little luxury to your day can be as easy and affordable as getting amazing bedding for a great price.

The Cariloha Classic Bamboo Bed Sheet Set offers the same experience as most high-end bedding for a fraction of the cost: It's available now for just $189. The set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all intended to make your bed more of a haven than it already is.

What makes these sheets so special is they're made from bamboo viscose with a twill weave finish — so they are incredibly soft (softer than Egyptian cotton, in fact), much more breathable than cotton sheets, and naturally thermal regulating. That's right, no more tossing and turning during sweaty hot nights or waking up shaking in the icy cold of winter. The sheets will mold to the appropriate temperature. Plus, the bamboo viscose fabric repels odors and allergens (it's a perfect get for anyone struggling with dust or allergies).

This queen-size bed set looks beautiful in any room. It comes in sage, the perfect soothing color to promote sleep, as well as the perfect color to complement all kinds of bedspreads, wall decor, and room art.

Best of all, this is a purchase you can feel good about. It's made from a sustainable, renewable resource, so you can rest even easier than you imagined on these sheets knowing you're doing your part to buy responsibly and select carbon neutral products.

Sleep is an essential part of everyone's lives, and even a small change like the bedding you use each night can greatly affect the quality of your day. Upgrade your sleep and buy the Cariloha Classic Bamboo Bed Sheet Set for only $189 now.

Prices subject to change.