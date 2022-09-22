1.1m Teslas recalled over fear windows may pinch fingers

Tesla is recalling more than a million vehicles in the U.S., it announced, over fears the windows might pinch fingers on their way up. No-one, the company says, has reported being hurt.

Description of the Noncompliance :

Affected vehicles may not meet certain automatic window reversal system requirements in FMVSS 118, Section 5 (automatic reversal systems). When closing in circumstances subject to FMVSS 118, Section 5, the window may exert more force than Section 5 permits before retracting.

A software update fixes it. Test it yourself with a bag of carrots!