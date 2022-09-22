Star Wars just used the "S" word for the first time

It may not seem like it now, but there was a time when Star Wars was the most popular franchise on Earth. In the distant year 1980, after Empire Strikes Back hit theaters, Star Wars' status as the most impactful film series of the 20th century was solidified. Even though Empire grappled with some of the darkest themes and scenes the franchise had seen to that point, it was still decidedly a children's film. A decision that George Lucas doubled down on with the inclusion of the overly cutesy Ewoks in Return of the Jedi.

Again, Star Wars often hint at mature themes, but the franchise rarely skewed toward an older demographic. At the end of the day, Star Wars is basically a pretty commercial designed to move some action figures and playsets. However, after Disney's sequel trilogy and the failure of Solo: a Star Wars story, the IP has decided to lean heavily on gritty storylines with increased maturity levels to varying success. The Mandalorian was a critical and commercial success, whereas The Book of Boba Fett stumbled slightly. With their new series Andor, Star Wars has broken new ground by using "shit" for the first time in the IP's lengthy history.