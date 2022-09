This "Stop The War" Ukraine Flag Scream mask is distributed through Fun World. According to Drowned Boy Productions, the company is donating $1 of the proceeds to some Ukrainian war relief charity, though I can't find my own source for that.

I personally feel like Ghostface, in any of their myriad identities, is probably not the best spokesperson for this particular cause. But if you really want one of these masks, you can find them for around $20 through the Chicago Costume Company or eBay.