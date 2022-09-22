Why haven't we gotten a reboot for Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos yet?

We can all admit that Hollywood is scraping the bottom of the barrel at this point, right? With blockbuster budgets reaching absurd amounts- and their expected box office gross reaching equally dizzying proportions- Hollywood has chosen to lean on established IPs to keep their ledgers in the black. Even though there are as many talented screenwriters with fresh ideas as ever, it's hard to compete with an installed fanbase and nostalgia. I mean, we had a movie based on Battleship, of all things. (No, I won't let that go. It happened, and I won't let anyone forget it.)

Hollywood's incessant spree of reboots might be tolerable if they opted for properties that actually deserved a second look. Where is the Cadillacs and Dinosaurs reboot starring Tom Holland and Ana De Armas? Or, better yet, why haven't we seen a reboot for Chuck Norris: Karate Kommandos, the greatest animated series from the 80s?

Aside from the awesome intro linked above, here's more proof that the show needs a big budget, Pixar adaptation stat.