These spoons and bowls use electricity to make food taste saltier

High tech bowls and spoons use electricity to add the illusion of saltiness to your food, reports Sora News 24.

"This works by passing a specific wavelength of electricity from the surface of the utensil to the food which keys into the ions such as sodium chloride that trigger our sense of saltiness. In doing so these ions all get bunched together when they touch your tongue, for a heightened salty taste without actually adding any more salt."

Basically, this kitchenware will allow you to hallucinate the taste of salt, without any added sodium. I personally don't care much for salt, but I'll be eagerly awaiting the invention of silverware that tastes like sugar.