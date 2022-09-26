Hiker near Los Angeles stands her ground when she comes face to face with a bear (video)

A hiker in Sierra Madre (Los Angeles County) kept her cool when a black bear approached her on a narrow trail. While she stood facing the bear as it it ambled toward her, a concerned hiker farther away asked, "What are you doing?"

"He's just going to walk by," she said in a calm, controlled voice.

"He's going to walk by?" they asked.

"Yeah."

"Are you sure?!"

"Yeah."

The experienced hiker, Victoria Pham, says on her Instagram page (below) that she went through bear training in Yosemite National Park and was familiar with bear behavior. And anyway, what else could she have done but stand still once she found herself so close to the bear? Fortunately this guy was just passing through, but as Pham notes, it is a bear and things could have turned out differently.