This clip of George Bush in Wii Golf is somehow less absurd than the real footage

Presidents make the best memes. There's something about the position that makes it the perfect fodder for gags, irrespective of the political party. Obama gave us tons of great Key & Peele sketches, and Trump could practically have a whole wing of the internet dedicated to memes about his tenure in the Oval Office. Even presidents who existed before the internet have somehow found their way into a legendary meme or two.

Despite every president from the 21st century having at least one good meme, it's hard to forget your first. I only knew two things during my teen years in the early 2000s.

George W Bush was an idiot. And all of the jokes made at his expense were guaranteed to be hilarious.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Pertinax created a video mocking George W's infamous "watch this drive" clip. The only difference is that Pertinax edited W into a game of Wii Sports golf.