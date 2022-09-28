Spectacular image of a spiral galaxy from the Webb Telescope

David Pescovitz
Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST and PHANGS-HST Teams

This spectacular image is the spiral galaxy IC 5332 which is around 29 million light-years from Earth. Its about 1/3 smaller than our own Milky Way. Compare the above to the same view as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. Far fucking out.

Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST and PHANGS-HST Teams