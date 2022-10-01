Good Shirts is an incredible photo archive of the world's weirdest T-shirts. The Instagram page is dangerously funny as it's hard to stop scrolling through once I start. Many of the shirts have misspelled sayings on them that are accidentally hilarious. Others are so cheesy that they're funny, and some of the shirts are just downright bizarre, like this one featuring a creepy deflated lady from an anti-pot PSA.

From the Good Shirts website: