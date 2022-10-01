This website generates a list of gibberish swear words

Popkin

Want to spice up your list of swear words? Next time you stub your toe or get stuck in traffic, you can scream an obscure swear word from this site. To generate a new list, just click the "lets go" button. The silliest words I got from the site include flumflam winkleton, funwaddle, and dinklekey.