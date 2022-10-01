Trump says Mitch McConnell "has a DEATH WISH" for not doing what he wants

Rob Beschizza
Image: Rob Beschizza / Midjourney

Former president Donald Trump issued a death threat—if not what the law would consider a true threat—to GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who has evidently not been pliant enough lately. En passant, he also coined an offensive new nickname for Elaine Chow, McConnell's wife.