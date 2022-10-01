Former president Donald Trump issued a death threat—if not what the law would consider a true threat—to GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who has evidently not been pliant enough lately. En passant, he also coined an offensive new nickname for Elaine Chow, McConnell's wife.
Trump says Mitch McConnell "has a DEATH WISH" for not doing what he wants
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- death threats
- meddlesome priests
- mitch mcconnell
- politics
- trump
Britain's new prime minister has a 15% approval rating
Liz Truss became Prime Minister of a nation of 68 million people by winning an internal Conservative party leadership election of 120,000 members. The Queen died hours after meeting her. The nation emerged from mourning only to see Truss announce a massive tax cut for the rich. There is a cost-of-living crisis with soaring energy… READ THE REST
Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband divorcing her
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, says that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and is divorcing her. The Rome News-Tribune: "Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different… READ THE REST
The Originalism of White Supremacy and Judicial Review
Two recent op-eds offer related views on the intentions of the "Framers of the Constitution." Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of UC Berkeley Law School, is not simply concerned with originalism and the intent of judicial review, but how that intent was to be carried out and actualized, and how the law was related to practice. His… READ THE REST
Save notes, subtitles, and drawings from your favorite YouTube tutorials for $29
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. YouTube can be a mindless rabbit hole or a valuable learning tool depending on how you use it. If you want to pick up a skill like oil painting or playing the piano,… READ THE REST
These 10-foot charging cables will keep your phone fully powered up
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Finding an outlet nearby to charge your phone, while still being able to access your device is a constant challenge. These 10-Foot Braided Heavy-Duty Lightning Cables Assorted Colors (6-Pack) will allow you to… READ THE REST
Spice up your at-home entertainment with this puzzle collection
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tired of the same old weekend entertainment? Change it up with the Puzzledly 1,000-Piece Collection: 5 Jigsaw Puzzles, and bring a new element of excitement into your home! Puzzles are great for keeping… READ THE REST