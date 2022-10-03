Marjorie Taylor Greene to audience: "I am not going to mince words with you all. Democrats want Republicans dead and they have already started the killings."

Conveniently ignoring the fact that right-wing domestic terrorism is on the rise in the United States, Majorie Taylor Greene told an audience of frightened MAGA cultists that "Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings." She cited a man who ran over and killed an 18-year-old for being a Republican, which is indeed a tragedy. She also claims an 83-year-old woman was shot for "advocating for the unborn," but it's not clear if the shooting was intentional or if it had anything to do with abortion rights.

Naturally, Greene can't recall the MAGA man found guilty of running over and killing Heather Heyer during the Charlottesville March or the armed Trump lover who wanted to "kill all Democrats" and was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania. She simply pretends all MAGA cultists are law-abiding folk who only use guns for self-protection and slaughtering wild animals from helicopters.