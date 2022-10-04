Dr. Mehmet Oz is a well-known seller of snake oil. Hawking unproved, or proven not to work, miracle cures, Dr. Oz is compared to The Simpsons far more clever Dr. Nick.
Once again, the Fetterman campaign dunks on Dr. Oz
Dem Senate candidate John Fetterman's new ad compares GOP rival Dr. Oz to The Simpsons quack Dr. Nick
Pennsylanvia Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman released a funny new ad comparing his Republican opponent, former TV physician Dr. Oz, to The Simpsons' quack Dr. Nick. "They say the Simpsons always predict the future – and once again, they nailed it," Fetterman tweeted. (Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!) READ THE REST
