All aboard! Ozzy Osbourne is on the beauty maybe-not-so-crazy train, with the help of Rock and Roll Beauty. The 21-piece collection is inspired by the Prince of Darkness' heavy metal style, complete with a coffin-shaped shadow palette, a handheld gothic-style mirror that reads "See You on The Other Side," "badass" temporary tattoos, candles, and more.
Ozzy Osbourne launches a metalhead makeup and beauty line
