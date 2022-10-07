Check out the first trailer for the new Super Mario Bros movie

There's been a decent amount of apprehension surrounding Illumination's Super Mario Brothers movie. The initial wave of reservations from die-hard Mario fans' stemmed from the studio Nintendo chose to bring the world's favorite Italian plumber to the big screen. While Illumination's ability to develop successful animated films was never in question, many Super Mario fans worried that the animation house's brand of humor wouldn't mesh with the Mushroom kingdom. Plus, Chris Pratt randomly, or predictably depending on who you ask, snagged the lead role of Mario, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

Whether or not they were aware of it, there was significant pressure on Illumination to knock it out of the park with the first trailer for The Super Mario Brothers Movie. And judging by the looks of the trailer linked above, the studio went above and beyond the call of duty for the film.

However, it is weird that the French dub of Mario sounds more like the classic version of the character than Chris Pratt.