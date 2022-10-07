Marjorie Taylor Greene digs her hole deeper by adding a video to her tweet equating Biden with Hitler

Democrats appear to be prepared to censure Georgia's peach Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene took to Twitter with "Joe Biden is Hitler" and a doctored video imagining the sitting President of the United States as the German National Socialist dictator responsible for the attempted genocide of the Jewish and Roma peoples in Europe.

Jewish space lasers, indeed.

Washington Post:

House Democrats are again seeking to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over "Joe Biden is Hitler" social media posts. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) introduced a resolution on Thursday.

The move comes after Greene posted on Twitter that "Joe Biden is Hitler" and subsequently tweeted a doctored video of the president with a small mustache standing at a lectern with swastikas in the background dubbed with audio of the Nazi leader.

Schneider first drafted a censure resolution last summer after Greene repeatedly compared the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates to the Holocaust. But Schneider dropped the resolution after Greene visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and issued an apology for what she called her "offensive" remarks.