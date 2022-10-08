An astronomer rates the accuracy of sci-fi spaceships

Given how fast and loose science fiction often is with the science part, it's always interesting to see what a real scientist says about what the fiction gets right and doesn't.

In this video, astronomer (and sci-fi fanatic) Michael Siegel looks at 21 different spaceships and rates them into 5 categories, from best to worst: Please Abduct Me, Enjoy the Ride, Not Great/Not Terrible, Fails at Max Q, and Blows Up on the Launch Pad.

Given the fan side of Michael, he also uses a "Rule of Cool" which allows some of his choices to override their scientific shortcomings. This allows for some fun and silliness, like the Doctor Who Tardis being a Please Abduct Me.