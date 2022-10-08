Marge Simpson cuts her iconic hair in painting outside the Iranian consulate in Milan

In support of the protests in Iran against the murder of Mahsa Amini, Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo posted to his social media accounts this painted image of Marge Simpson cutting off her iconic hair. The installation has since been removed from outside the consulate building.

Palomba is a "contemporary visionary Pop artist and activist… famous for his colourful, refelective and irreverent works that focus on Pop culture, fashion, society, diversity, ethics and human rights. He was born in southern Italy in 1973 and attended the fashion and design school Marangoni Institute in Milan."