Popkin

Neighbours is a surreal anti-war film by Norman McLaren. The film is shot in pixelation, which is a stop motion technique to "animate" live actors. It's about two neighbors who fight each other to death over a flower that sits on the line between their properties. They grow increasingly agitated at each other as the film progresses. The cartoon violence and absurdism of the film reflect a deeper message: that we should love our neighbor.