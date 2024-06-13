Marjorie Taylor Greene gushes uncontrollably after Trump says hi to her: "He was really sweet to me!" (video)

A giddy Marjorie Taylor Greene was smitten with Donald Trump today after he said hello to her. In fact, Georgia's blushing peach told CNN his speech was one of her favorites because "he was really sweet to me."

"I really found his speech to be one of my favorite speeches," she gushed, unable to contain herself as she proceeded to give us a blow-by-blow account of her quick exchange with the convicted felon.

"He came in…he was really sweet to me. He saw me — I was sitting back a little ways — he saw me in there, and he was like, 'Hello, Marjorie!'" Green said excitedly, reenacting the treasured moment by waving her hand at the CNN reporter.

"He's always so sweet, and recognizes me," the starstruck lawmaker continued, beaming with a smile that kept growing as she talked. "He said, 'Are you being nice?' He was joking. 'Are you being nice to Speaker Johnson?'"

"And I said, 'ehhhh.' And he said, 'Okay, be nice to him,' and I nodded my head." And that's all it took for Trump's rambling speech of the day to become Marge's all-time favorite. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Greene: He was funny, he was joking around constantly with everyone. He was really sweet to me. He saw me in there and he was like, hello, Marjorie, he's always so sweet. pic.twitter.com/bLGARD5Eos — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2024

