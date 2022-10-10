Watch comedian brilliantly handle dumb heckling Trumpers who hurled a beer can at her

When comedian Ariel Elias opened the floor to audience questions during her stand-up act over the weekend at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, one individual "accused' Elias of voting for Biden and wouldn't let up with the bizarre heckling.

"I could just tell from your jokes that you voted for Biden," the idiot yelled.

Elias's brilliant response: "I can tell by the fact that you're still talking when nobody wants you to that you voted for Trump."

Moments later, a person identified by the club owner as the idiot's husband, hurled a full beer can at Elias which she then picked up, drank, and kept on going.

👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏 👏

(EW)