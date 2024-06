Uglydesign is a deeply entertaining instagram page that showcases amazingly hideous design choices, both intentional and unintentional.

My favorites include these camo pants with a cartoon butt window on the back, This winter vest and undershirt that include custom holes to showcase the wearer's tattoo, and this early apple computer that has been transformed into a mailbox.

Yep, I've found my new favorite page on the internet.



