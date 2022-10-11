Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 will "unleash hell on your kids," says stable genius Texas mom

Troy, Texas mom Jamie Gooch has gone viral because of a now-deleted Facebook post and a television interview warning parents that letting their kids watch the new Disney movie Hocus Pocus 2 could result in "unleashing hell on your kids." Ah, that Satanic Panic just won't die, will it? In this interview, she explains:

"A worst-case scenario is that you unleash hell on your kids. It grieves me, the thought of exposing our kids to darkness. . . The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices. . . I believe whatever comes in our TV screens, there are things attached to that. I have seen for myself, the things that I've watched with my eyes, or heard over a TV screen, they've become manifested in real life. Everybody thinks it's fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to. Anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home."