Eris is a Russian Wolfhound with a mind-bending snout

Meet Eris, a Borzoi with the most majestic snout. On her Instagram, she's described as "Madam Eris Overbite, Queen of Snoots." It's a 100% accurate description. I mean, I love a good animal snout, and this one HAS to be in my top 10 favorite snouts of all time. It is just THAT glorious. It's stupendous, really. I honestly can't say enough good things about it. I'm not alone, either. Comments on Eris' social media include:

That snout is longer than my life span

The dog reminds me of a dragon

That snoot is beauteous!

That's the best snoot I ever did see

Seems Eris has a lot of fans! If you want to check her out, here are some highlights from her social media. Here she is zooming when a friend comes to visit. Here is a glorious close up of that majestic snout. Here she is bouncing and leaping through her backyard. And finally, here she is crunching and munching on a delicious treat. I think that one's my favorite! Enjoy!

Thumbnail image: Efim Elizarov/Shutterstock.com