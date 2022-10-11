Wanna see something completely absurd but also incredibly engaging? Go watch this rendition of Thirty Seconds to Mars' The Kill (Bury Me), somehow belted out by a rubber chicken, via a kazoo, maybe? I'm not sure. But whatever it is, it's brilliant. And captivating. Here's the official Thirty Second to Mars version, if you want to compare. And check out more from Mr. Chicken here. He's in the middle of OzzWeek, so you should definitely go watch his rendition of Crazy Train and more. I think my favorite might be Mr. Chicken's version of Wind of Change, though. How can you not love this? Enjoy!
