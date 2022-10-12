Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to families of Sandy Hook victims

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $965 million in damages to eight families he tormented after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in which 20 children and six educators were killed. After the tragedy, Jones had immediately called the mass shooting "staged," and later a "hoax," leading to years of harassment and threats to the grieving families by his unstable fans. And of course the contemptible InfoWars host made a show of it today as he watched the verdict from his studio, claiming he was broke.

"Ain't gonna happen, got no money," he said (first video below). "Now remember, I'm in bankruptcy, we've got two years of appeals, the money you donate does not go to these people, it goes to fight this fraud," he shamelessly continued, begging his audience for donations.

Watching the Sandy Hook verdict live from his studio, Alex Jones makes an urgent plea to his audience for cash, and tells them that none of the money they send him will go the the families because he has filed for bankruptcy. pic.twitter.com/H658p5Sjiw — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2022

In another clip (video below), the sociopath mocked the verdict with an Oprah reference: "Fifty-seven million! Twenty million! 50 million! 80 million! 100 million! Blah, blah. You get a million, you get 100 million! You get the 50 million!"

As the jury reads the damages and the Sandy Hook parents weep, Alex Jones is on his broadcast, laughing and assuring his audience that he won't actually be paying any of this money.



"Do these people actually think they're getting any of this money?" pic.twitter.com/k9brmHaBWC — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) October 12, 2022

From The Washington Post:

Wednesday's verdict marks the largest award to date in a multi-pronged legal battle by the families to hold Jones responsible for circulating falsehoods about the 2012 mass shooting where 20 children and six educators were killed in an elementary school in Newtown, Conn. Within hours of theshooting, Jones was telling his audience that it was staged as a pretext for confiscating guns. Within days, he began to suggest that grieving parents were actors. In the years that followed, he repeatedly said the massacre was faked. The size of the punitive award is considered a sign that jurors found a defendant's conduct particularly reprehensible and harmful – and as a way of deterring future wrongdoing. The Connecticut case is one of three defamation suits filed against Jones by relatives of the victims, who have said that they hope to prevent other families from enduring similar abuse.

And from Mediate: