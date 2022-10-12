Darling feral kitten with its head stuck in a glass bowl rescued, now named Buzz Lightyear for obvious reasons

This sweet feral kitten with its head stuck in a glass bowl was spotted by a kind, concerned citizen in Fall River, Massachusetts. The animal lover, who apparently has been looking after and feeding feral cats in the neighborhood, called in Fall River Animal Control who worked with the Animal Rescue League of Boston to save the cat, now named Buzz Lightyear. Video below. From the Animal Rescue League of Boston:

Upon arrival, the kitten was seen wandering along the roadway, and while it took a bit of time, Buzz was eventually captured by use of a drop trap.

Although she could not smell with the jar on her head, the agent used food to lure two of Buzz's siblings into the trap and out of curiosity, she followed.

After removing the glass "helmet," vets confirmed that Buzz is healthy and then vaccinated and spayed her. She'll soon be available for adoption.