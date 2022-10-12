Russian consul's parking spot in Finland has been unofficially annexed to Ukraine (and painted with a Ukrainian flag)

Marku Mattsson says:

I ended up doing some volunteer work today on my way to work. The Russian consul to Finland lives here in Turku, and there is a parking spot for diplomatic vehicles in front of the apartment.

Jarno from Tampere had arrived in Turku to do some maintenance work, and I decided to join him as a sign of good Turku-Tampere relations. (There is ancient rivalry between Turku and Tampere, so this is remarkable – but exceptional times call for exceptional measures.)

We held a two-man referendum on annexing the parking spot to Ukraine. 100% of the voters agreed with the proposal, and no disagreeing proposals were expressed, so we decided to celebrate the results by painting the flag of Ukraine on the spot.