Tucker Carlson finally gets his big break with new show on Russian state TV: "Tucker. Rossiya 24"

Russia propagandist Tucker Carlson finally gets his big break, landing his own show on the Kremlin's state-run Rossiya 24.

Simply called "Tucker. Rossiya 24," the program consists of days-old episodes of Carlson's pro-Putin YouTube show, dubbed with a Russian voiceover. (See image below, posted by Julia Davis.)

It's not clear whether the former Fox host — who was dumped for being too toxic even for the likes of Faux News CEO Rupert Murdoch — has any say in his new overseas gig. But Russia's government-owned broadcaster proudly teased Carlson's show last September, and has followed through on its promise to deliver the Fox dung to Russia's captive audience.

From Daily Beast:

An episode was aired Monday night, for example, featuring Carlson discussing conspiracy theories about Lyme disease being used as a bioweapon under the title "ticks–nuclear weapons for the poor." The same episode, minus the Russian voiceover, was available to American social media users on May 10. The website of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company features several other episodes of the supposedly new show, all of them featuring praise for Moscow, criticism of Ukraine, or grim predictions concerning the fate of the U.S. In a description of the program, the site notes that Carlson "has actively criticized U.S. authorities for helping Ukraine since the start of the [war]," and that he was added to a well-known database of "enemies of Ukraine" last summer.