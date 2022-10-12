This is how to perfectly sear a piece of meat

In this Epicurious 101 video, Pro chef and teacher Frank Proto explains how to perfectly sear any meat.

"Searing basically means we are cooking over high heat with some fat, in order to caramelize something."

Of course, the first step to searing is to have the right tool for the job: a cast iron skillet. Proto says a "nice stainless steel saute pan" is also fine.

"The cast iron holds onto heat really well and stays hot for a long time, whereas the stainless steel transfers heat really quickly," he says.