TikTok influencer says she accidentally bought a $100,000 couch and is now tearfully begging her followers to pay for it

Mark Frauenfelder

Quenlin Blackwell, a 21-year-old TikToker with 7.9 million followers, posted a video saying she "accidentally" bought a couch for $100,000. She is sobbing in the video and asking her followers to send her money to pay for it.

I cant inhale.

She recorded the video in the car. Crying and with tears streaming down her face, she says, "Pull over right now because I'm about to fuckin' throw up. I just put an offer on a couch, and I was joking, but I put in my card information, and it just charged my fucking account! I almost crashed my car when I saw it because I don't have the — Oh my god. I was joking. I was joking. If you have a million dollars, could you please donate it? Can you please donate, please? If you have a million dollars, could you let me borrow some, please?"

Commenters aren't showing much sympathy for Blackwell. Examples:

  • girl who puts in card info as a JOKE
  • how do u accidentally put all of your card info in and press purchase
  • WHO HAS 100,000 in their account for them to pull out
  • how do you joke but still put ALL of your information in

She posted a follow-up video but she's crying so hard I can't understand much of what she's saying, other than she thinks her car is getting repossessed, and she wants to throw up, and she doesn't
"want to do a job."

Replying to @bananachipz0 THEY WONT GIVE ME A REFUND ON THE COUCH

